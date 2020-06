Annie Bell Haddock, 70, of 106 W. Daniels Street, Kinston, died at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Funeral services will be noon at Mills Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, June 22, 2020. Interment shall follow in Mills Memorial Garden. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Mills Funeral Home.

Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home.





