Annie Belle Sanders-Morris, 86, of 4819 Chapman Drive, Grifton, died Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Zion Temple AME Zion Church, 7078 Highland Avenue, Grifton. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Estates in Grifton,.
Viewing will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church.
Due to COVID-19, the governor has asked that all gatherings only have 50 people. Please check with the family to see if you are invited.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
Published in Free Press on May 1, 2020