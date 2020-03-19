Annie Lou Barnett Collie, 86, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Ann was born in Hartsell, Alabama on March 23, 1933 to the late Ollie Barnett and Nora Speigle Barnett. She was married for 53 years to the late Horace Elmo "Jim" Collie. Her warmth, generosity and kind spirit were well known and cherished by those she encountered throughout her life. Ann was a member of Rosewood Baptist Church. She was devoted to her church and was involved in many activities where she utilized her gifts and abilities to share the love of God. Ann found joy in simple pleasures: visits from family and friends, a Duke Blue Devils win, or almost equal: a loss by the Tarheels. A service celebrating Ann's life will be held at the graveside for the family and friends at 12:00 noon on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Pinelawn Memorial Park, Kinston with her pastor, Dr. Mike Collier officiating. Ann is survived by her daughters, Linda Huggins and husband Randall, of Kinston, Nancy Stanford and husband Mike, of Kenly and Carolyn Gilliam and husband Eddie, of Hickory; sister, Louise Lewis of Lakeland, FL; and brother, Floyd Barnett of Ruskin, FL. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chris Smith and wife Krissie, Matthew Smith and wife, Tracy, Michael Kops and wife Misty, Jason Kops and wife Mary Linton, Byron Gilliam, Alicia Gilliam, Randy Huggins and Christy Huggins; great-grandchildren, Cydney Smith, Jack Smith, Leah Gurganus, Olivia Smith, Brennan Huggins, Ava Huggins, Addison Ferebee, Nathan Kops, Sierra Slate and Emily Slate; and special friends, Barbara Hill and Gem Ballard. In addition to her husband and parents, Ann was preceded in death by her sisters, Inez Townsend and Hazel Lindbloom; and brother, Lloyd Barnett. Although flowers are welcome, memorials may be made to Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Court, Goldsboro, NC 27534. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Seymour Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 19, 2020