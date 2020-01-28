DOVER - Annie Mae Nobles Goodman, 81, of Dover passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at UNC Lenoir Health Care. She was a loving wife of 54 years, mother and friend. She loved fishing and was a faithful member of Mosley Creek Original FWB Church. She had a love for basketball, NC State Wolfpack, and was loved by many and will be missed by all. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Janie Boyette Nobles and two brothers, Lawrence and Johnny Nobles. She is survived by her husband, Roger Goodman and daughter, Annie Jo Goodman. Entombment will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park with Pastor Jim Webster, Pastor Winnefred Webster and Pastor John Nobles officiating. Visitation will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 217 E. Tremont Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Jan. 28, 2020