Annie Raynor Kennedy, 87, died on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Vidant Duplin Hospital, Kenansville.
Funeral service was held 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at Gum Branch Church, Pink Hill. Visitation followed the service.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at the Kennedy Family Cemetery, Pink Hill.
She is survived by sons, Terry Kennedy and Derek Kennedy, Pink Hill; daughters, Barbara K. Simpson, Chinquapin and Renee K. Martin, Pink Hill; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home, Beulaville.

Published in Free Press on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Community Funeral Home of Beulaville - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
