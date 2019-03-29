CHINQUAPIN - Annie Ross Hatcher, 70, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at home. The funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 29 followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home, Beulaville. Graveside services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Lanier Family Cemetery in Chinquapin. She is survived by two sisters, Louise Edwards of Beulaville and Shirley Hatcher of Chinquapin. Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Published in Free Press on Mar. 29, 2019