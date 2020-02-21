Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Ruth Henry Hill. View Sign Service Information Swinson Funeral Service 208 E. BLOUNT STREET Kinston , NC 28501-4942 (252)-527-3779 Send Flowers Obituary

"Mother Hill"

Annie Ruth Henry Hill was born 97 years ago on August 22, 1922 in Pender County, NC, to the late Paul and Luella Ennis Henry. Her mother died when she was an infant. She and her brother, Leroy, were raised by their father and stepmother, Flossie Martin Henry. Annie Ruth was affectionately called "Mama" or "Mother Hill" by just about everyone. After a lengthy illness, her humble soul took flight to her home of peace and rest on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Mother Hill loved all people and was a mother and mentor to many. She gave what came directly from the Lord which is the priceless gift of love. Her motherly and caring ways extended beyond her own children, especially to developmentally disabled adults and senior citizens. On December 9, 1976, she was blessed and received her license to open, own and operate the first group home for developmentally disabled adults in Lenoir County. Over the years, she received many awards from local civic groups, social service agencies, and state organizations for excellence in management and operation of her group homes, and proclamations from the Mayor of Kinston and the Governor of North Carolina for her commitment to serving her community. She was preceded in death by her brother, Leroy Henry; her daughter, Bernadine Hill Holley; her husband, Wilbert Hill, Sr.; and two granddaughters, Gwendolyn Renee Watson and Annetta Hill. Surviving to cherish the sweet precious memories of her devoted life are three daughters, Marsha Gray of Charlotte, NC, Jennifer Baylor of Hyattsville, MD, and Margaretta Hill if Kinston; three sons, Wilbert Hill, Jr. (Shirley) and Dr. Carl Hill (Lou) all of Kinston, and Dexter Hill (Dawn) of Lake Wylie, SC; 11 grandchildren, Montel Hill, George ("Tony") Williams, Darren Williams, Marchelle Hill-Putney (Antwaine), Sean Hill, J'nai Baylor, Aubree Hill, Urika Myers (Sherman), Carletta Hill, Carl Hill Jr., and Vanglee Jones (Uduak); 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; guardian/mother of James Lassiter of Kinston, and Kenneth Stallings (Karen) of Raleigh, NC; two nieces, Louise Hood Hopewell (Harold) of Baltimore, MD and Evelyn ("Kitty") Hood Dixon (William) of Philadelphia, PA; her Samaritan Circle family, a host of loving cousins, friends and extended family from both Kinston and Pender County, NC. A visitation for Mrs. Hill will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, February 21, 2020 at R. Swinson Funeral Services in Kinston, NC. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at First Missionary Baptist Church, 801 East Gordon Street, in Kinston, NC. The interment will immediately follow the service in Oak Hill Memorial Park in Kinston, NC. The family will receive friends at 2100 Tower Hill Road in Kinston, NC.

