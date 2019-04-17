KINSTON - Anthony Art Herring passed away April 14, 2019. Anthony was born to Art Jones Herring and Vickie Allio Herring in Lenoir County on May 23, 1982. A service to honor and remember Anthony's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from Spilman Memorial Baptist Church in Kinston. Family will receive friends in the hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in La Grange. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony A. Herring.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 17, 2019