Anthony "Toni" Patricia Brady Frankfort, 82, passed away peacefully on May 10th, 2020, at the John F. Keever Jr. Solace Center in Asheville, North Carolina. Born on February 25th, 1938 in Pensacola, Florida, Toni was the daughter of Captain Anthony Rodgers Brady, USN, and Cora Louise Blount Brady. She was a graduate of Georgetown Visitation Junior College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she obtained a Master's in Social Work. A dedicated mother, Tar Heel basketball fan, and devoted servant of God, she spent her adult life in Kinston, North Carolina. She loved spending her time in the service of others, be it in hospice or in social work. Toni's second home was Holy Spirit Catholic Church of Kinston. Her family rejoices that her life-long goal of meeting her Lord has been realized.

She leaves a daughter Mary and husband Drue Head of Asheville, NC; her son Edward Frankfort and wife Stacy of Emerald Isle, NC; her daughter Susan Frankfort of Raleigh, NC; and her son Patrick Frankfort and wife Kristy, of New York, NY; eleven grandchildren, the lights of her life (Christopher, William, Alexander, Bryan, Nicolas, David, Sarah Catherine, Steven, Victoria, David III, and Gracie); and a beloved brother Jim Brady of Kinston, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 400 Academy Heights Road, Kinston, NC 28504.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Kinston, NC.

Published in Free Press on May 16, 2020

