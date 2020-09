Antonio Romero, 54, 301 Pierce Road, Kinston, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 in Greenville.

Service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. Burial to follow in Southview Cemetery.

He is survived by one son, Antonio J. Phillips of Virginia. There will be no visitation.

Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.



