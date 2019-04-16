NEWPORT NEWS - M. Sgt. Archie G. Fisher, 73, formerly of Kinston, died Saturday, April 6, 2019. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, April 15, 2019, from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. at the Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Goldsboro.
He is survived by his wife Bessie (Debbie) of the home.
Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 16, 2019