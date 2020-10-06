DEEP RUN - Arlene Humphrey Hardison, 95, of Deep Run, passed away at her home on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Arlene was born at home on Easter Sunday, April 12, 1925 to the late Edgar William Humphrey and Beatrice Barwick Humphrey.

A lifelong resident of Deep Run and faithful member of Deep Run OFWB Church, Arlene graduated from Deep Run High School in 1942 and attended Atlantic Christian College. On Flag Day, June 14, 1944, she married her childhood sweetheart Harold Woodrow Hardison while he was serving in the United States Army Air Corps and she wrote him daily until his return home in 1945. The two met as small children while attending church with their families when they were both quite young. As the story goes, Harold told his mother the first day he laid eyes on Arlene that he was going to marry that girl one day, and that he did. The two celebrated 71 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2015.

Arlene was literally and figuratively a lady who wore many hats. To those fortunate to know her, she will certainly be remembered literally for the many hats she donned on a daily basis. Despite her petite stature, she made quite the entrance on the arm of her beloved Harold dressed to the nines topped off with one of her many beautiful hats. In her own words, "a lady is never truly dressed unless she is wearing a hat"! A true lady Arlene Hardison was inside and out. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, devout church member, community servant, and nurturer.

Harold, along with Arlene's father, started Humphrey - Hardison Oil company in Deep Run in 1946. Arlene kept the books for the company for a few years before finding true joy in becoming a homemaker and mother to their daughter, Pam. She truly loved her Deep Run community and church family and was quite known for baking countless rum cakes, toasting pecans, and making cheese straws and endless bowls of chicken salad to share with others. Her love for her family, church, and community was like no other. Arlene truly loved calling Deep Run home and she will certainly be missed by all.

Surviving are her one beloved daughter, Pamela Hardison Braxton and son-in-law, Johnnie Frank Braxton, whom she loved just like a son; one grandson, John Bryan Braxton and his wife, Laurie of Raleigh; her great-grandchildren, Elin and Sophia Belle Braxton; and niece, Pat Davis Thigpen and nephew, Bob Davis. In addition to her husband and parents, Arlene was preceded in death by her sister, Swannie Belle Humphrey Davis.

The family wishes to extend thanks to Kindred Home Care and Community Hospice, particularly Nan Kennedy, Waconda Alexander, and Angie Lacrosse. Special thanks also to her long time caregivers Lisa Quinn, Nina Jones, Peggy Parks, Stacey Garris, Pam Mozingo, Lynn Hawkins, Vickie Mossberg, Linda Thompson, and Kim and Mary Langston.

In light of the COVID virus, a traditional visitation and open church funeral service will not be held. The family invites you, however, to please attend the graveside services that will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Deep Run OFWB Church. Remember to please wear a mask and observe social distancing to protect yourself and others that will be in attendance.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Arlene H. and Harold W. Hardison Family Endowment Ministerial Scholarship fund, c/o University of Mount Olive Office of Advancement, P.O. Box 90 Mount Olive, N.C. 28365 or to Deep Run OFWB Church c/o Bill Hawkins, 3556 Mark N. Smith Road, Deep Run, N.C. 28525. Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.





