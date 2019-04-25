|
|
KINSTON – Armin Anton Miller, 55, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019.
A graveside service will be conducted Friday at 1 pm at Pinelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 am to 12:30 pm at Edwards Funeral Home.
Armin lived the majority of his life in Kinston and had been employed with Kings Restaurant since he was 16. For the past few years he worked at Pee Wee's.
He was a good hearted person, who liked everyone.
He was preceded in death by his father, John J. Miller; sister, Sandra Faye Spear; and dear friend, Pee Wee King.
He is survived by his mom, Siglinde Miller of Kinston; and his many friends.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 25, 2019