BUCKLESBERRY - Arthur Jack Herring, 79, of Bucklesberry passed away Sunday evening, December 1, 2019. Jack was born to the late Oscar Edward Herring, Sr. and Katie Garris Herring in Lenoir County on February 6, 1940. A lifelong farmer, Jack was no stranger to hard work. He enjoyed tending to his bees and his garden. Jack had an incredible work ethic and continued to work up until a couple of weeks before his passing. Beans, corn, and tobacco were his crops for many years. Nothing was better to him than to be atop his International running rows. Jack was a member of C & J Hunting Club in Jones County for many years. An excellent neighbor, Jack kept watch on those around him, especially when storms came through. A service to honor and remember Jack's life will be held at Fairview Cemetery on Wednesday December 4, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Ken Davenport officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening at Rouse Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nina A. Herring; children, James E. Herring and wife, Irene, and Cathy M. Herring; grandchildren, Jackie L. Herring, Andrew J. Herring and wife, Harley D. Herring; brothers, Fred G. Herring and wife, Dianne, James B. Herring and wife, Linda, and Oscar E. Herring, Jr. and wife, Evelyn; sisters, Lucille H. Dawson and Rachel H. Dawson; special friends, Anne Lee, Gail I. Coltrain, James M. Wood; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his sisters, Charlotte Herring Moore, Frances Herring



February 6, 1940-December 1, 2019BUCKLESBERRY - Arthur Jack Herring, 79, of Bucklesberry passed away Sunday evening, December 1, 2019. Jack was born to the late Oscar Edward Herring, Sr. and Katie Garris Herring in Lenoir County on February 6, 1940. A lifelong farmer, Jack was no stranger to hard work. He enjoyed tending to his bees and his garden. Jack had an incredible work ethic and continued to work up until a couple of weeks before his passing. Beans, corn, and tobacco were his crops for many years. Nothing was better to him than to be atop his International running rows. Jack was a member of C & J Hunting Club in Jones County for many years. An excellent neighbor, Jack kept watch on those around him, especially when storms came through. A service to honor and remember Jack's life will be held at Fairview Cemetery on Wednesday December 4, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Ken Davenport officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening at Rouse Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nina A. Herring; children, James E. Herring and wife, Irene, and Cathy M. Herring; grandchildren, Jackie L. Herring, Andrew J. Herring and wife, Harley D. Herring; brothers, Fred G. Herring and wife, Dianne, James B. Herring and wife, Linda, and Oscar E. Herring, Jr. and wife, Evelyn; sisters, Lucille H. Dawson and Rachel H. Dawson; special friends, Anne Lee, Gail I. Coltrain, James M. Wood; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his sisters, Charlotte Herring Moore, Frances Herring Smith , and Crystal Herring Broadwell. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com. Flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions may be made to a . Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange. Published in Free Press on Dec. 3, 2019

