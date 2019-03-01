KINSTON - Arthur James "Jeff " Jefferson, 87, of 1712 Farmgate Road, died Saturday, February 23, 2019, at UNC Lenoir Health Care. Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Saturday March 2, 2019, at First Missionary Baptist Church in Kinston with Elder Larry Newkirk officiating. Interment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, where Military Honors will be rendered. Viewing will be from 3-7 PM Friday, March 1, 2019, at Mills Funeral Home, Inc. He is survived by his wife Alice Shepherd Jefferson. Mills Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 1, 2019