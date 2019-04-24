KINSTON – CM Sergeant Arthur Johnson, 90, of Kinston passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. He was born September 13, 1928 in Lenoir County to Guy Arthur and Sudie King Johnson. He served 22 years in the US Air Force, including serving time during the Korean and Vietnam wars and spent 10 years in England UK, where he met and married his wife, Marlene Kirk. Arthur was a life member of Armenia Christian Church, member of VFW, American Legion and DAV. Along with Victor and Ann Harper, Arthur and Marlene opened the Baron & Beef Steak House operating it from 1970-1985. Arthurs' ambition in life was to travel and upon retirement he and Marlene purchased a motor home and traveled for the next 25 years and visited each state twice. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy Arthur Johnson and Sudie Mae King Johnson; sister Betty Glen; brothers, Guy Murray Johnson and Richard Johnson; and sister-in-law, Mable Johnson. Arthur is survived by his wife, Marlene Johnson; sister-in-law Ann Billington; and nephew, Larry Johnson. A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Armenia Christian Church with Pastor John Brick officiating. Visitation will follow the service. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com. Arrangements are by Howard-Carter Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 24, 2019