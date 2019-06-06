FARMVILLE - Ashby Ben Bynum, 84, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019. The funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Hull Road OFWB Church. Committal services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Snow Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening in the Family Life Center immediately following the service and other times at the Bynum Farm House. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Hull Road OFWB Church for Foreign Missions, 3984 Hull Road, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on June 6, 2019