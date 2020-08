Asher Zane Parker-Lee, 9 months old, of Carver Courts, Apt-5A, Kinston, died on July 31,2020.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

He is survived by his mother, Jasmine Lee of the home; grandmother, Jamela Parker-Lee and

grandfather, Darius Boone, both of Kinston.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Kinston.



