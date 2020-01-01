Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann Roberson Hobbs. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM The Auditorium at Springmoor 1500 Sawmill Road Raleigh , NC View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

RALEIGH - Barbara Ann Roberson Hobbs (Ann), born in Nash County NC April 3, 1928, passed away December 3, 2019, at the Stewart Health Center of the Springmoor Life Care Retirement Community in Raleigh. She was preceded in death by her parents, John William Roberson and Gladys Nowell Whedbee Roberson of Stanhope NC; and sister, Sarah Roberson Flanagan of Greenville NC. Surviving are sons, James C. Hobbs, Jr., (Jim) and wife Karen, of Raleigh, and William Andrew Hobbs (Bill) and wife Pat, of Lillington NC; grandchildren, Dr. Jennifer Hobbs Parker and husband Scott, of Cary, Andrew J. Hobbs, II, and wife Sunday, of Belmont MA, Rebecca Ann Hobbs Willis and husband Peter, of Canberra, Australia, Katherine Anna Hobbs Evans and husband Isaac, of Mountain View CA, Elizabeth Ann Hobbs Langston and husband Justin, of Clayton NC, and Courtney Nowell Hobbs of Clayton NC. Nine great-grandchildren also survive Ann. Ann loved basketball, having played at Salem College before graduating from Atlantic Christian College in Early Childhood Education. She taught in schools in South Carolina and set up a preschool at her church in Wilmington DE. Moving to Kinston in 1969, she concentrated on raising her boys and volunteering with Queen Street United Methodist Church and the Red Cross Bloodmobile. Ann thoroughly enjoyed serving as a chaperone for Oran Perry's Kinston High School Drama Club New York City trips to see 5 Broadway performances in 3 days. She helped organize and prepare food for dinner theaters to support these trips. Known as a kind and giving spirit, she received great joy from making rum cakes and Chex mix for friends and family. She would even make a cake for the ABC store staff where the rum was purchased to prove she was making cakes with it! She was a steward of her parents' farms and partnered with operators to maintain them to produce sweet potatoes, tobacco, cotton, corn and soybeans. Ann always had a special place in her heart for agriculture. That green thumb carried over to her yards which always featured colorful plantings for the birds she enjoyed watching. Ann moved to Springmoor Independent Living in 2004 to be nearer her sons and looked forward to their visits for grocery shopping, going out for chicken wings on Tuesday evenings, and visits to their homes. She would often refer to you as a "Hot Ticket" or remind you she was trying harder, just like the old Avis Rentacar advertisements. She thoroughly enjoyed the love and attention of her family, particularly her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The celebration of her life will be officiated by Dr. Kermit Braswell at 2:00pm on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in the auditorium at Springmoor, located at 1500 Sawmill Road in Raleigh. She was a steward of her parents' farms and partnered with operators to maintain them to produce sweet potatoes, tobacco, cotton, corn and soybeans. Ann always had a special place in her heart for agriculture. That green thumb carried over to her yards which always featured colorful plantings for the birds she enjoyed watching. Ann moved to Springmoor Independent Living in 2004 to be nearer her sons and looked forward to their visits for grocery shopping, going out for chicken wings on Tuesday evenings, and visits to their homes. She would often refer to you as a "Hot Ticket" or remind you she was trying harder, just like the old Avis Rentacar advertisements. She thoroughly enjoyed the love and attention of her family, particularly her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The celebration of her life will be officiated by Dr. Kermit Braswell at 2:00pm on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in the auditorium at Springmoor, located at 1500 Sawmill Road in Raleigh. Memorials can be sent to The Salvation Army (1863 Capital Boulevard, Raleigh NC 27604), the American Bible Society (101 North Independence Mall East FL8, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2155), or the Stanhope Baptist Church (4147 W NC Highway 97, Spring Hope NC 27882). Published in Free Press on Jan. 1, 2020

