KINSTON - Barbara Bright, 69, of 106 E. Grainger Ave., died Friday, March 27, 2020, at her residence. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 3, in the memorial chapel of Trinity Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Mills Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Be advised due to COVID-19, this service will only accommodate 50 guest. Please check with family for instructions. Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 1, 2020