Barbara Bright

Service Information
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC
28504
(252)-523-2319
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

KINSTON - Barbara Bright, 69, of 106 E. Grainger Ave., died Friday, March 27, 2020, at her residence. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 3, in the memorial chapel of Trinity Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Mills Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Be advised due to COVID-19, this service will only accommodate 50 guest. Please check with family for instructions. Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.