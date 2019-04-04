KINSTON - Barbara Dupree, 59, of 301 Summit Ave. Apt. 107, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at UNC Lenoir Health Care. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday April 6, at Patricks Chapel FWB Church, Farmville. Burial will follow in the St. Delights Church Cemetery, Walstonburg. Viewing will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. of Kinston.
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
Published in Free Press on Apr. 4, 2019