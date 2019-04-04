Barbara Dupree

KINSTON - Barbara Dupree, 59, of 301 Summit Ave. Apt. 107, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at UNC Lenoir Health Care. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday April 6, at Patricks Chapel FWB Church, Farmville. Burial will follow in the St. Delights Church Cemetery, Walstonburg. Viewing will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. of Kinston.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 4, 2019
