Barbara Hardy Barr, 86, of Wilmington, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mewborn Family Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Connie Kearney Brooks; and two grandchildren

Arrangements are by Rouse Funeral Home.



