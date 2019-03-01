RICHLANDS - Barbara J. Blake, 71, of 7126 Gum Branch Road, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at St. Paul FWB Church in Richlands. Burial will follow in the Kinsey-Murrill Family Cemetery. An inspirational wake will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home of Kinston.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 1, 2019