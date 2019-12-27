AYDEN - Barbara Jean Miller Lawson, 69, of 364 Arbor Park Circle, Apt. A, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, from the United American FWB Tabernacle. Burial will follow in the La Grange Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. The family is receiving friends at 1607 Rosedale, Ave. Kinston. Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 27, 2019