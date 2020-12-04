1/
Barbara Jean (Blount) Taft
Barbara Jean Blount Taft, 79, of 4737 Old Tar Road, Winterville, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at York Memorial AME Zion Church, 201 Tyson Street, Greenville. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Greenville.
She is survived by two sons, Danny Ray Blount of Grimesland and Gregory Taft of Winterville; one brother, Carl Ray Blount of Wilmington, Del.; one sister, Shirley Ann House of Greenville; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, six great great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be held one hour before the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.

Published in Free Press on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Don Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
497 2nd St
Ayden, NC 28513
252-746-3133
