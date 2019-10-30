Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Lee Tart. View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:00 PM First Baptist Church Service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

KINSTON - Barbara Lee Tart, 81, of Kinston, died Monday, October 28, 2019. Born in Norfolk, Virginia, Barbara was the daughter of the late Robert Edward Lee and Minnie Collins Lee. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Edwin Tart, Sr.; five brothers, Robert, Cecil, Charles, Fred, William; and her sister, Virginia Dare Lee. Barbara worked for several years with TextFi, and later retired from West Pharmaceutical Company. In her spare time, she enjoyed baking and selling any and all types of cakes. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Thigpen and husband Herman, of Kinston, NC; sons, Richard Lassiter and wife Wendy, of Ft. Smith , AR, Ace Lassiter of South Mills, NC, and Samuel Lee Tart and wife Karen, of Hope Mills, NC; grandchildren, Dallas Lassiter, Shane Maughan, Brandon Maughan, Jackie Stocks, Jonathan Thigpen, Brittany Thigpen Moore, Jacob McClure, Ashley Anway, Emily Tart, and Dylan Tart; nine great-grandchildren; and her sister, Carrie Lee Ball of Flat Rock, NC. The family will receive friends starting at 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church. Barbara was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Arrangements are by Pinecrest Funeral Service. Published in Free Press on Oct. 30, 2019

