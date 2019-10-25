KINSTON - Barbara Rouse Bowen, 78, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 after a long battle with appendiceal cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim Berry and Lottie Perry Rouse. Barbara is survived by her devoted husband, Charles Bowen; her loving daughter, Teresa Faulkner; granddaughter Meri Elizabeth Faulkner; sister Sylvia Byrd; children, Scott Bowen, Kelly Bowen Jones and Craig Bowen; and grandchildren, Jonathan and Ethan Bowen and Bella and Ava Bowen; extended family, half-brothers Joe, Berry, and Curtis Rouse and half-sister, Leona Rouse Ecroyd. Also surviving are her cousins and niece and nephews who have been with her on this journey. A heartfelt special thank you to her loving sister Sylvia Byrd for her precious care during the last months of Barbara's life. She was a true blessing. Barbara was a student 12 years at Southwood School, Lenoir County and graduated with the coveted citizenship award and as Valedictorian. She attended business school at Atlantic Christian College, Wilson, NC, was a member of Delta Sigma sorority. She worked at DuPont Co. in purchasing, communication and invoicing. She then spent most of her adult life working with her husband at Kinston Office Supply/Corporate Resources as Assistant Manager and Secretary-Treasurer and in Property Management. She was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church of Morehead City and St. Mary's Episcopal Church of Kinston, a member of Salvation Army's Women's Auxiliary, Edward Jones Investment Club for Women, the Republican Women and the Arts Councils of Lenoir and Carteret counties. Her greatest pleasure was to travel. She and her husband traveled extensively in the U.S., the Caribbean and Europe. Her hobbies were art and painting, boating, fishing, cooking and spending time at the beautiful Crystal Coast. Also, a true delight for her was art classes with her friends at Blu-Sail gallery in Morehead City. An informal visitation will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home, Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 800 Rountree Street Kinston, NC Monday, October 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with interment to follow at Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rector's Fund, St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 800 Rountree Street, Kinston NC 28501 or Rector's Fund, St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 2005 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 25, 2019