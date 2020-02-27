Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Chapel by the Bay 216 Michigan Avenue Surf City , NC View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

1954-2020

1954-2020HAMPSTEAD – Barry Dail Meready, 65, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 surrounded by family at New Hanover Regional Medical in Wilmington, NC with his 2nd courageous battle with cancer. Barry was born and raised in Kinston, NC and graduated from North Lenoir High School. He retired in 2017, yet worked part-time with his own business and life long career in the Pest Control industry. Barry leaves behind his daughter, Tabitha Lynn Meready and special friend, Shannon Ferrell Foster and granddaughter, AlyviaJo Scout Foster. He was preceded in death, his father, Henry Dail Meready and sister, Darlene Joyce Meready. He will forever be remembered by his mother, Peggy Payton Meready; siblings, Pam Blythe Meready, Annette Meready Clements, Bruce Kendall Meready and wife Sherayne Meready, Lisa Meready Futrell and husband Jerry Futrell. Barry leaves his love, Donna Jean Lanier and her daughters, Alena Smith and husband, Joseph Smith, and Ashley Corbett and husband, Hunter Corbett and grandchildren, Zoe Smith, Jax Smith, Isla Corbett and Silas Corbett. Barry's greatest comfort came from his ever growing walk with the Lord and knowing with certainty he would be seeing Jesus upon his departure from his earthly body. His enjoyments and comforts came from his church, family, gardening, fishing and being at home. Shagging was also a huge enjoyment for him. Self-taught and constantly tinkering on things, he had a love of working with his hands and he touched the lives of many people helping them in whatever way he could. He enjoyed making people laugh and still slipping unexpected humor till the end. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1p.m. at Chapel by the Bay at 216 Michigan Avenue, Surf City, NC 28445. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to Chapel by the Bay P.O. Box 2946, Surf City, NC 28445. Published in Free Press on Feb. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

