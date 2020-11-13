1/1
Benjamin Earl Roberson
KINSTON - Ben Roberson passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was a proud father and grandfather who had a generous spirit with a passion for flowers and an overflowing love for all children. For 62 years he was married to Thelma, the love of his life, whom he met on a blind date. Many knew of Ben in his capacity as a license examiner for 33 years. He was an avid fan and supporter of minor league baseball in Kinston. He served on the Mayor's Committee for Baseball and could be found many evenings at Grainger Stadium. Ben was a longtime member of Westminster United Methodist Church and served in the Korean War in the 5th Air Force.
Surviving family members include daughters, Becky Roberson and Chris Jepsen, and Melinda Scott; son, Walt Roberson and wife Paula, and grandsons, Marcus and Ryan Roberson. Also surviving is a sister, Jane Dail, and many loving nieces and nephews. Ben was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma C. Roberson, brother, James Ray Roberson, and son-in-law, Butch Scott.
The family would like to thank Edward and Pearlie Davis and Armatha Davis for the extraordinary care and compassion they provided.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service will be held. Memorial contributions can be made to Westminster United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1007, Kinston, NC 28503.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com

Published in Free Press on Nov. 13, 2020.
