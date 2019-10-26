Benjamin Franklin Grady

Service Information
Pink Hill Funeral Home Inc
1056 N Nc Hwy 11
Pink Hill, NC
28572
(252)-568-3184
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Oak Ridge Memorial Park
Pink Hill, NC
View Map
Obituary
ALBERTSON - Benjamin Franklin Grady, 74, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Harmony Hall. He is survived by his wife, Margie Smith Grady; two sons, Frankie Grady and Allen Grady and wife Melissa; and one grandchild, Skyler Grady, all of Kinston; and one sister, Frances Arnette of Rose Hill. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 26, 2019
