ALBERTSON - Benjamin Franklin Grady, 74, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Harmony Hall. He is survived by his wife, Margie Smith Grady; two sons, Frankie Grady and Allen Grady and wife Melissa; and one grandchild, Skyler Grady, all of Kinston; and one sister, Frances Arnette of Rose Hill. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Pink Hill. Online condolences may be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Pink Hill Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 26, 2019