Service Information Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 (252)-523-3177 Graveside service 1:00 PM Westview Cemetery

KINSTON - Benjamin Vincent Askew, age 94, of Kinston, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the NC State Veterans Home. Ben was born in Jones County, the youngest of 10 children, on July 28, 1925 to James and Anna Hill Askew. He was a graduate of Grainger High School. At the age of 17, he enlisted into the United States Navy Air Corp. Stationed in the Aleutian Islands, he was a radio operator on a PV1 bomber. In October 1944 Ben married Elizabeth Britt from La Grange, NC. They were happily married for 69 years. After the war, Ben began his career at Lenoir Tire Co. He later purchased the company and changed the name to Lenoir Tire and Appliance. He was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church, Men's prayer breakfast, American Legion, and the Lion's Club. Ben was preceded in death by all his siblings, wife Elizabeth, and grandson, Jonathan Martin Askew. He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Ann Koehler/Bob, of Virginia, Clara Jo Teague of Raleigh; son, Martin L. Askew/Debbie of Kinston; grandchildren, Chris Koehler/Jennifer, Michael Koehler/Tania, Joanna Koehler Hopkins/Matt, all of Virginia, Rachel Koehler Kennedy/Sam of California, Anna Gordy of Pennsylvania, Crystal Teague Johnson/Jack, and Briel Teague of Raleigh, and Amy Askew of Wilmington; 10 great-grandchildren and many special nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of the NC State Veterans Home and caregivers Elsie Daniels and Linda Hines for their loving care of our father. A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 25 at Westview Cemetery at 1p.m. with Pastor Ron Fletcher officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or the Lion's Industries for the Blind. On line condolences may be sent to

