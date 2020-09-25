Benny Harold Davis, 80, of 2392 Hwy 11 South, Kinston, NC died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at his home.
Benny was born November 19, 1939, at Deep Run, NC. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn S. Davis; and his parents, Charlie W. Davis and Bertha T. Davis. Also, preceding are two brothers, Rodolph Davis and Horace Davis. Benny is survived by his daughter, Angela Davis. He is survived by a grandson, Joshua W. Davis and his wife Danielle. Josh and Danielle have a daughter, Morgan P. Davis.
Benny worked with The Sherwin Williams Co. in Kinston and transferred to New Bern, NC as manager at the age of 25. After several years in New Bern he moved back to the Kinston area and went into the Insurance Business, Real Estate and advertising. Benny loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was known as having the "Top of the Line" in everything he owned. He had lots of friends in North Carolina and South Carolina.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at Garner Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209, in memory of his wife, Carolyn Davis.
Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com.
Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.