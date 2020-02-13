Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard McRay Blizzard. View Sign Service Information Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 (252)-523-3177 Funeral service 11:00 AM Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston 1608 W Vernon Ave. Kinston , NC 28504 View Map Burial Westview Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

DEEP RUN - Bernard McRay Blizzard, 91, of Deep Run passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at his home. He was born January 20, 1929, in Lenoir County to Blaney Burton Blizzard and Lula Mae Hill Blizzard. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Harper Blizzard; sisters Mildred Dare Blizzard and Belle Blizzard Carraway; and brothers, John Douglas Blizzard, Henry Blizzard and Orion Blizzard. Ray was a graduate of Deep Run School and studied at East Carolina College. He served in the United States Army, farmed for over 30 years, and went on to work at Blizzard Building Supply until he was in his 80's. Ray was a charter member of Deep Run First Baptist Church and served as a deacon. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Masonic Lodge #304 for over 60 years. Ray was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He is survived by his daughters, Lula Blizzard Charboneau and husband Guy, of Ocean Springs, MS, and Susan Blizzard of Deep Run; son Mac Blizzard and wife Tammy, of State College, PA; grandchildren, Shaun Fisher, Adam Fisher, Mindy Watson, Amy Lininger, Ethan Blizzard and Grace Blizzard; and great-grandchildren, Emma and Harper Fisher, Sadie and Luke Watson and Wren Fisher; two great-grandchildren on the way, Baby Girl Sophia Grace Lininger and Baby Boy Fisher; brother Tom Blizzard and wife April, of Kinston and many nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Howard-Carter Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday February 15, 2020 at Howard-Carter Funeral Home with Dr. Curtis Rains and Donnie Hill officiating. Burial will follow the service at Westview Cemetery with Masonic rites. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children, PO Box 12829, New Bern, NC 28561. Online condolences may be sent to

DEEP RUN - Bernard McRay Blizzard, 91, of Deep Run passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at his home. He was born January 20, 1929, in Lenoir County to Blaney Burton Blizzard and Lula Mae Hill Blizzard. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Harper Blizzard; sisters Mildred Dare Blizzard and Belle Blizzard Carraway; and brothers, John Douglas Blizzard, Henry Blizzard and Orion Blizzard. Ray was a graduate of Deep Run School and studied at East Carolina College. He served in the United States Army, farmed for over 30 years, and went on to work at Blizzard Building Supply until he was in his 80's. Ray was a charter member of Deep Run First Baptist Church and served as a deacon. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Masonic Lodge #304 for over 60 years. Ray was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He is survived by his daughters, Lula Blizzard Charboneau and husband Guy, of Ocean Springs, MS, and Susan Blizzard of Deep Run; son Mac Blizzard and wife Tammy, of State College, PA; grandchildren, Shaun Fisher, Adam Fisher, Mindy Watson, Amy Lininger, Ethan Blizzard and Grace Blizzard; and great-grandchildren, Emma and Harper Fisher, Sadie and Luke Watson and Wren Fisher; two great-grandchildren on the way, Baby Girl Sophia Grace Lininger and Baby Boy Fisher; brother Tom Blizzard and wife April, of Kinston and many nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Howard-Carter Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday February 15, 2020 at Howard-Carter Funeral Home with Dr. Curtis Rains and Donnie Hill officiating. Burial will follow the service at Westview Cemetery with Masonic rites. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children, PO Box 12829, New Bern, NC 28561. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Free Press on Feb. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close