WINTERGREEN – Bernice Dodson Bryan, 84, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. A private memorial service will be livestreamed Friday at 3p.m. at www.smithfcs.com. A public memorial service will held at a later date at Wintergreen FWB Church. Bernice, son of the late Marvin and Eula Bryan, was a lifelong resident of the Wintergreen Community in Craven County. He served in the US Army and later worked more than 40 years at Massey Motor Company in Kinston. He was a member of Wintergreen FWB Church and loved working on cars or anything mechanical. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Katie Bryan. He is survived by his daughters, Gina Waters and husband Ronnie, of Kinston and Lorina Garrison of Greenville; grandchildren, Brandon and Bryan Waters and Cameron Garrison; great-grandchildren, Layla and Thea Waters; brother, James Bryan and wife Ruth, of Raleigh; and a sister, June Stallings of Goldsboro. Flowers are welcomed or memorial contributions may be made to Wintergreen FWB Church, 2175 Wintergreen Rd, Cove City, NC 28523. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Free Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020