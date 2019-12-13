Free Press Obituaries
|
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
Bernice Griffin Russell Obituary
DOVER – Mrs. Bernice Griffin Russell, 91, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. The funeral service will be conducted Sunday at 2 pm in the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and other times at the home of Guy Russell. Bernice, a longtime resident of Dover, assisted her husband on the family farm. She was a member of Dover United Methodist Church and an avid supporter of the Dover Volunteer Fire Department. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Rodney Guy Russell. Bernice is survived by her son, Guy Russell and wife Lana, of Dover; daughter, Janet Martin and husband George, of Rocky Mount; grandchildren, Wendy Mullins and husband Chuck, of Jackson, MS, Buck Russell and wife Melissa, of Dover, and Pamela Harden and husband Rob, of Wake Forest; great-grandchildren, Gavin Mullins, Brooks Russell, Colton Harden and Jackson Harden; a sister, Irene Wisener; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dover United Methodist 212 N. Main St., Dover, NC 28526 or to Dover Volunteer Fire Department, 107 N. Main St., Dover, NC 28526. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 13, 2019
