SNOW HILL - Mr. Berry Thomas Rouse, age 92, passed away Wednesday evening, February 5, 2020, at Greendale Forest Nursing Center in Snow Hill. A native of Greene County, he was born February 28, 1927, the son of Thomas and Eva Ginn Rouse. A veteran, Mr. Rouse served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Upon his honorable discharge 1952, he returned to Greene County and married Kathryn Dawson and together they reared their four children and made a livelihood tending the land. Following retirement from farming, Mr. Rouse enjoyed camping and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Eula R. Price, Addie R. Kearney, Marvin Rouse and James T. Rouse. His surviving family includes his wife of 67 years, Kathryn Dawson Rouse; children, Berry Kim Rouse (Sonia) of Snow Hill, Timothy Wayne Rouse (Belinda Kay) of Fountain, Joan Rouse Baisey (Clyde) of Wilmington, and Jeffrey Thomas Rouse of Snow Hill; grandchildren, Ashleigh Armstrong (Chad) of Canton, GA, Christopher C. Rouse and Summer R. Rouse, both of Snow Hill, and Jeffrey Thomas "J.T." Rouse II of Goldsboro; step-grandson, Heath Powell (Ana) of Houston, Texas; great-grandchildren, Jackson Armstrong and Max Armstrong; step-great-grandchildren, Dylan Powell and Alexander Powell; and his last surviving sibling, Smithy Rouse Walker of Snow Hill. Funeral services will be held graveside at 2 PM Sunday, February 9th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with the Reverend Edward Thornton officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5 -7 PM at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service and other times at the Rouse residence. Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the . Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 8, 2020