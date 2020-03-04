Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bessie G. Allen. View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Brooks Frizzelle Memorial UMC Funeral service 2:00 PM Brooks Frizzelle Memorial UMC Interment Following Services Moore Family Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

MAURY - Mrs. Bessie Grimes Allen, age 87, passed away early Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020. A native of the Grainger Station community of Lenoir County, she was born December 20, 1932, the daughter of Dallas and Lucy Jane Kennedy Grimes. Upon marriage to her late husband, Gid Allen, they established their home in Maury and she resided there until recently when her health began to decline. She worked many years in furniture retail and also helped her husband in their farming operation. A consummate homemaker, she was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She was a very active member of Brooks Frizzelle Memorial United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Fermer Lee "Gid" Allen in 2015; and a daughter, Patricia Allen Cash. Her surviving family includes her son, Randy Allen and wife Janice, of Snow Hill; grandchildren, David Pollock and wife Charissa, of Goldsboro, Trey Cash and wife Abbey, of Snow Hill and Brandon Allen of Snow Hill; 10 great-grandchildren; and a special and devoted niece, Jane Mercer of Kinston. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Saturday, March 7th, at Brooks Frizzelle Memorial UMC. Interment will immediately follow at the Moore Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday one hour prior to the service in the church fellowship hall and other times at the home of Randy and Janice Allen, 8349 Willow Green Road, Snow Hill, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brooks Frizzelle Memorial UMC, c/o Margaret Clemmons, PO Box 43, Maury, NC 28554. Online condolences at

