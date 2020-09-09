1/1
Bessie L. Bruton
Bessie Lee Bruton, 89, of 305 E. King Street, La Grange, NC, died Friday, September 4, 2020 at Harmony Hall Rehabilitation Center in Kinston, NC. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 12:00 noon Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Robert A. Swinson Jr. Memorial Chapel with Rev. William Hagans officiating. Interment will be follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Public viewing will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at R. Swinson Funeral Services. Survivors include daughters: Vernell B. Blecker (Robert) of La Grange, NC; and Sandra Bruton Fisher ( Samuel) of Kinston, NC, and Annie Ruth Bruton of Camden, New Jersey; sons, Archie C. Bruton, Jr. of La Grange, NC; Michael A. Bruton of Durham, NC; and Carlos F. Bruton of Farmville, NC; sister: Johnnie Mae McNeal of Kinston, NC; and grandchildren: Michael Sutton, Michelle Sutton, Shaylysea Coston (Romaine), Steven Fisher, Emma Fisher, Addison Fisher, Noah Fisher, Priest Brooks, Cheretta Bradby (Adam) and a host of cousins, niece, nephews, friends and former coworkers. The family will receive friends at 2989 Jenny Lind Road, La Grange, NC.
Arrangements entrusted to R. Swinson Funeral Services.

Published in Free Press on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
