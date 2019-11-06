KINSTON - Betsy Flowers Smith Braswell, 87, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Bolivia, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jarvis Lester and Sally Irene Flowers; husbands, Jesse Leon Smith and Bobby Ray Braswell; and son, Ronnie Carl Smith. Originally from nearby Fremont, Betsy lived most of her adult life in Goldsboro where she raised her family and was employed as secretary to the City Manager. She was a charter member of Madison Avenue Baptist Church, and after moving to Kinston to be near her grandchildren, worshipped at Immanuel Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughter, Carla Smith Lancaster and husband Dr. Harold Lancaster, of Kinston; grandchildren Sally Lancaster Smith and husband Jordan, of Wilmington and James Harold Lancaster and wife Megan, and great-grandson, Macon Harold Lancaster of Leland; and special caregiver Penny Edgeston. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27612. On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 6, 2019