March 29, 1929-November 12, 2020
Seven Springs - Betsy Ross Hoffman Rouse, of Seven Springs, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
She was born on March 29, 1929, in Kinston, North Carolina; to the late Walter Lee Hoffman and Olivia Wiggins Hoffman. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Buren Rouse; and three grandchildren.
She attended Seven Springs High School and was a graduate of Hank Hanna Cosmetology College. She was a retiree of the State of North Carolina. Her interests included traveling, reading, church, activities, and spending time with her very large family. She was an active church member and a faithful believer of Christ.
She is survived by her four children, Bettye Benton and husband, Rick, Jim Rouse and his wife, Sandy, Gary Rouse and his wife, Patsy, and Gene Rouse and his wife, Scarlette; ten grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Grace Turnage White.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Westview Cemetery in Kinston. The family will fellowship with friends immediately following the service and other times at the home of her son, Gene.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Free Will Baptist Children's Home, 7907 Buck Deans Road, Middlesex, NC 27557. Obituary submitted by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.