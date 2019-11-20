Bettie Reynolds Gower, 95, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Newberry, SC. Born May 23, 1924 in Jones County, NC she was the daughter of the late James Becton and Bettie McDaniel Reynolds. Mrs. Gower was a retired seamstress for Albain Shirt Company in Kinston, NC and enjoyed crocheting for many years. She is survived by her daughter, Bebe Gower Way (Norman) of Prosperity SC; son Bobby Gower of Kinston, NC; grandsons David Gower, Hollon Gower (Amanda) and Seth Gower; and great-grandchildren, Zoie Gower, Philip Gower, Junior (Seth) Gower, Malachi Gower and Heaven Nicole Gower. Mrs. Gower was predeceased by her husband, Hollon (Tony) Earl Gower of Kinston, NC; her sons, Wheeler (Buddy) Seth Gower of Wake Forest NC, Bennie Gower of Ayden, NC; her brothers, Frank Reynolds of Clinton, NC, Brice Allen Reynolds of Trenton, NC and Furney Becton Reynolds; and her sisters, Isabelle Reynolds Smith of Pollocksville NC, Charity Alice Reynolds, Annie Reynolds Heath of Trenton, NC, and Nannie Reynolds Shivar of New Bern, NC. Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Whitaker Funeral Home, Newberry, SC.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 20, 2019