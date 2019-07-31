Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bettie D. France. View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Graveside service 11:00 AM Snow Hill Cemetery Visitation Following Services Send Flowers Obituary

SNOW HILL - Mrs. Bettie Jo Doby France, age 89, died unexpectedly Monday morning July 29, 2019. One of nine children, she was born in Norton, Virginia, on December 12, 1929, the daughter of Wilson W. and Minnie Mae Fields Doby and grew up in the mountainous coal mining town of Lynch, Kentucky. Following the retirement of her late husband, Raymond "Pete" France, from his extensive military career, they settled in Snow Hill, North Carolina in 1978. Mrs. France became a part of the community as a member of the Snow Hill Presbyterian Church and also as "Nana" to the Hardy children that she babysat, cared for and loved; Melissa, C.G. and Christopher. A consummate homemaker, she cherished her roles as wife and mother and shared her talents of baking, especially cakes, with her friends and family. In addition to her parents and late husband Pete, who preceded her in death in 2014, she was predeceased by a son-in-law, James Baxter "Jim" MacNeill in 2019; and siblings, Junior Doby, Hobart Lee "Bill" Doby, Bobby Ray "Pete" Doby, Nannie Doby Johnson, and Dovie Jean Doby Goins. Her surviving family includes her daughters, Patricia "Pat" France MacNeill of Snow Hill, and Terry Lynne France Cowan and husband, Cecil of Casper, Wyoming; grandson, Raymond Bradley Cowan and wife, Tracy of Chicago, Illinois; great-grandson, Aiden James Cowan; siblings, Wanda Faye Doby Roop and husband, David, and Mickey Sue Doby Creech and husband, LeRoy, all of Okeechobee, Florida, and Donald Eugene Doby and wife, Dianne of Louisville, Kentucky; a special friend, Jasmin Flores of Snow Hill; and numerous nieces, nephews and other friends. Funeral services will be held graveside 11 AM Saturday, August 3 rd , at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Pastor Scott Hardy officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service and other times at the MacNeill residence. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Snow Hill Presbyterian Church, c/o Bobby Glossip, 201 Hines Street, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences at

