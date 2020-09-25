Bettie Greene

GREENVILLE - Bettie Lou Ruffin-Greene, 68, died Sept. 17, 2020. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville with burial following at Homestead Memorial Gardens, Greenville.

Survivors include sons, Roderick Greene, Vonnie Greene both of Greenville, Andre Greene of Ayden; daughter, Joyce Greene; sister, Mable Ruffin, both of Greenville.

Viewing will be one hour before the service.

Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home.



