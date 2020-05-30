Betty Alphin Jones
1938 - 2020
Ms. Betty Alphin Jones, age 82, of Atlanta, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Emory University Hospital due to a brain aneurysm.
Betty was born in Lenoir County, North Carolina on April 15, 1938, daughter of the late Ransom Alphin and the late Katie Huffman Alphin. She was also preceded in death by 3 brothers, Bill Alphin, Paul Alphin and Kenneth Alphin, and by 4 sisters, Elizabeth Rouse, Vivian Parker, Dorothy Cobb and Marguerite Parker. Betty grew up in Kinston, NC and with her family attended the Salvation Army Corps where she was an active member. Later in her youth, she moved to Norfolk, VA where she graduated from Maury High School. She attended Salvation Army Officer School in Atlanta and after being commissioned as an officer she served at various locations in Georgia. Due to health reasons she resigned and returned to her home in Kinston. Betty later returned to Atlanta and was active in the Salvation Army Temple Corps. She later attended Briarcliff Church near her home at Briarcliff Oaks. She lived a life of service to others, especially visiting A G. Rhodes Nursing Home three times a week. She was a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International.
Survivors include a son, Preston Alphin, Silver Creek, GA; a grandson, Christopher Berrong, Rome, GA; two brothers, Al Alphin, Atlanta, GA and Ray Suggs, Morehead City, NC; several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with her wishes, Ms. Jones' body was donated to Emory Medical School for medical research. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Briarcliff Church, 3039 Briarcliff Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30329.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, Rome, GA makes this announcement for the family.



Published in Free Press on May 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henderson Sons Funeral Home South Chapel - Rome
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
706-234-5302
May 29, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss Preston and Christopher....God speed Betty!
Sheila Ray
Friend
