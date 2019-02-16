KINSTON – Betty Bracey Wilkins, 87, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, February 14, 2019. The funeral service will be conducted Sunday at 2 p.m. at Spilman Memorial Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service. A graveside service will be held Sunday at 4:30 p.m. in Westview Cemetery. Betty was a loving person who always had a smile on her face and a kind word to say. She had a delicate and enduring patience and a tremendous love for her family and her Lord. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert Wilkins; son, Donald Wilkins; son-in-law, Dennis Moore; and all her siblings. Betty is survived by her daughter, Patricia Moore; son, Robert Wilkins; grandson, Shane Moore and wife Nicole, of Wilmington; granddaughter, Tara Moore Williamson and husband Brad, of Severna Park, MD; and a great-granddaughter, Alayna. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Spilman Memorial Baptist Church, 601 Madison Ave, Kinston, NC 28501. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Published in Free Press on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary