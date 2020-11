Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Fay Wiggins, 72, of Kinston, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the funeral home.

Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home, Inc.





