CHINQUAPIN - Betty Lanier Byrd, 83, died Thursday, Feb.14, 2019, at Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb.16 at Community Funeral Home, Beulaville. Interment will be held at the Lanier Family Cemetery, Chinquapin. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. Survivors include her husband, Elton "Speck'' Byrd of Chinquapin. Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Published in Free Press on Feb. 16, 2019