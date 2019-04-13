CHINQUAPIN - Betty Lou Carter Henderson, 80, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center, Wilmington. The funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14 followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home, Beulaville. Graveside service will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Duplin Memorial Gardens, Teachey. Survivors include her children. Arrangements are by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Published in Free Press on Apr. 13, 2019