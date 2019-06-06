July 12, 1950 – June 4, 2019
GOLDSBORO – Betty Lou Whitfield, 69, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center. Betty is survived by her sister, Jo Whitfield Rhodes of Lenoir County. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Sutton Whitfield; father Hubert Vernon Whitfield; and sister, Angela Whitfield Harper. Betty will be missed by her friends and family. Memorials in her memory may be given to the . A private burial will be held and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Seymour Funeral Home.
Published in Free Press on June 6, 2019