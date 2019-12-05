SNOW HILL - Ms. Betty Street Head, 64, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday morning, December 3, 2019. A native of Lenoir County, she was born March 18, 1955, the daughter of A.B. and Virginia Lee Moody. Betty had retired from the Greene County Schools as a Teacher Assistant but her enjoyment of children led her to return as a substitute teacher very often at the Greene County Intermediate School where she thoroughly enjoyed working with both the students and staff. A devoted mother and grandmother, Betty was a member of Harrell's Chapel FWB Church. Betty is survived by her children, Kenny Wayne Smith and wife Paula, and Elizabeth "Lizzy" Peterson and husband Nate, all of Snow Hill; and grandchildren, Trey Smith, Joey Smith, Dominic Smith, Kameron Smith, Landonn Paul Smith, Gabriel Kayne Smith, Elijah Peterson, Emmalisa Peterson, Easton Peterson, Shaelyn Head, Kalee Head, Kelsey Whitley, and Ory Bachelor. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Lee Smith on September 19, 1994; and siblings, Gary Street, Lois Stanley and Sue Carter. A service of remembrance and celebration of her life will be held at 11:30 AM Friday, December 6th, at the chapel of Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service with her son, Pastor Kenny Wayne Smith and the Reverend Chuck Owens officiating. Burial will immediately follow at the Snow Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to Harrell's Chapel Church, c/o Arlene McCoy Harper, 78 Dixon Road, Snow Hill, NC 28580. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to those neighbors, friends, extended family, and members of Harrell's Chapel Church for the many visits, food, and prayers rendered for Betty during her sickness. Online condolences at www.taylor-tyson.com Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 5, 2019